Footballer drowns while retrieving ball from lake

SHAH ALAM: A footballer with an amateur soccer club drowned in a lake here last night while attempting to retrieve a football that had fallen into it.

Khairul Anuar Hashim, 26, of the Sarban FC club is believed to have developed muscle cramps while swimming towards the ball in the lake in the Eco Ardence township in Setia Alam here at about 10 pm.

The footballer, who was from Kuala Klawang, Negri Sembilan, had been playing a soccer match on a pitch by the lake.

Selangor Fire & Rescue Department head of the stations and operations management branch, Alimaddia Bukri, said the 37 firefighters, including divers, from the Shah Alam and Port Klang stations recovered the body at 2.35 am from the three-metre-deep lake and sent it to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang.

He also said that the search operation encountered difficulty because of darkness and the muddy bottom of the lake. — Bernama