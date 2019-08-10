Foraging bull elephant scaring Gua Musang orang asli

GUA MUSANG: A bull elephant which has been wreaking havoc in Kampung Aring 5 for the past three days has made people afraid to leave their homes.

Orang Asli Community Management Council (MPKoa) chairman for Kampung Aring 5, Asrul Husin, 24, said it’s not a new occurrence, however.

“It’s the second incident this year involving elephants. In March, hundreds of banana trees grown by the villagers were ruined. The bananas are a source of income for many,” he said of the settlement with over 200 inhabitants.

Orang asli, Syaimi Ab Hadi, 39, said villagers are afraid of being out at night because the bull elephant seems to leave the jungle to forage around 1am and then returns to the jungle again around 5am.

“With the recent damage, we’ve suffered big losses. Not just a banana harvest, but the rubber trees will need to be planted again.

“The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has been informed and we hope something will be done soon because the elephant might decide to attack villagers next,” he said. — Bernama