BERUAS: Fishermen in the Bagan Panchor coast here have not been able to go out to sea for safety reasons due to the worsening haze conditions in Manjung district.

Fishermen Faizul Sofian, 42, said although there were still several from the fishing community here who continue to haul their nets, they have been returning with a very low catch, mainly because visibility at sea was poor.

“When it is hazy, the haul is lower. So many of us (fishermen) are taking a break.

“Hopefully, this situation does not last very long as we depend on the sea for our livelihood. We would like to go out (to sea) every day if possible, but this haze is making things almost impossible to do so,” he told Bernama here today.

Another fisherman, Nazri Ahmad, 55, said going out to sea in these hazy conditions was courting danger, as poor visibility could cause boat collisions.

“It’s very hazy now at sea, and this is dangerous. We have to be extra careful and listen very carefully for fear of nearby boats colliding into ours,” he said.

Ismail Osman Yan, 49, said he has stopped going out to sea as besides having to contend with a low catch, he was also worried the thick haze could have an effect on his health.

“I have to stop working for a while. During this break, I take the opportunity to repair my boat and nets. It’s dangerous to go out to sea now as chances are our boats could be rammed by bigger vessels,” he said.

As at 2pm today, the Air Pollutant Index (API) was at an unhealthy level of 133 in Manjung. — Bernama