PETALING JAYA: An academician has slammed the government over the brouhaha surrounding the introduction of Jawi in schools, claiming that its decision to force students to learn the script was against the spirit of democracy.

Prof Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi from UCSI University said lawmakers should instead listen to the voices of the rakyat, and not push through policies, particularly on education, against the will of the people.

“In a democratic country, if we don’t agree to a certain theory being taught to our children, then it can’t be part of the curriculum. It’s just like the issue of sex education, which never saw the light of day.

“So I’m perplexed as to why when there were protests against the teaching of Jawi in schools, the lawmakers feel as though we are being too much,” he said at the National Jawi Congress, here, today.

Tajuddin said lawmakers should realise that they were elected by the rakyat during the elections, and that they, together with civil servants, should know that education belonged to all Malaysians, and not just certain select groups.

He said as such, the views of all quarters should be taken into account before making any decisions on the education system.

“They (lawmakers and civil servants) are just facilitators. They are the government of the people, by the people, for the people. Our education should be by the rakyat, for the rakyat,” he said.

Tajuddin also criticised the Education Ministry for speaking to the media over the issue of the Jawi implementation instead of consulting the relevant stakeholders.

The government had recently announced that Jawi would be part of the Bahasa Malaysia Primary Four syllabus, although students would not be tried in exams on the topic.

Meanwhile, Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) president Bobby William said he did not see any reason for Jawi to be taught to students when the grasp of the Bahasa Malaysia language among many of them were still poor.

“If they want to introduce Jawi in schools, then I have to wonder why they are not teaching the Iban language in the curriculum as well.

“They should be focusing on the teaching of Bahasa Malaysia, because this is our national language, the language of all races. There’s nothing wrong with learning Jawi, but students should not be forced,” he said.