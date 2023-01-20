Foreign child found in container at West Port

SHAH ALAM: A foreign male child was found in a container at a wharf at West Port, in Port Klang last Tuesday.

Klang Selatan district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said the child, believed to be from Chittagong, Bangladesh, was found in a weak state by a worker at the wharf at about 9 pm who then informed the police.

No identification documents were found on the child, who was then sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR), Klang, and was reported to be in stable condition, he said in a statement today.

Cha said that following an investigation, it was found that a vessel, MV. Integra, had left Chittagong on Jan 12 and arrived at West Port last Tuesday.

He said according to the child, he was playing in the container with friends in Chittagong and but found himself locked inside.

The police ruled out foul play and the case has been referred to the Immigration Department for purpose of deporting the child using the same cargo ship, he added. - Bernama