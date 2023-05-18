Foreign envoys welcome country’s 5G policy: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said foreign ambassadors have welcomed the explanation and openness of the Unity Government towards the country’s 5G policy.

He said this was following a briefing session the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) had with foreign ambassadors regarding the country’s 5G policy today.

“I told of the Unity Government’s decision to implement a dual network approach for 5G services as an effort to create healthy competition and, thus, drive the quality of the country’s telecommunications services.

“The development of the 5G network should be headed again by service providers once the 5G coverage under Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) reaches 80 per cent in populated areas by the end of this year.

“Alhamdulilah, the ambassadors welcomed the explanation and openness of the Unity Government,” he said.

On May 3, Fahmi said the government would introduce the second 5G network through a new entity to be created in early 2024.

He said the switch to the dual network model would be implemented based on terms which are consistent with global practices of offering multiple networks. - Bernama