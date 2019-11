TAPAH: Fourteen foreign factory workers were seriously injured after the driver of the bus they were travelling in lost control of the vehicle, before it overturned at KM 315 of the southbound North South Expressway, today.

Tapah district police chief Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said in the 5.10am incident, The bus was on its way to Genting Highlands where the driver was believed to have lost control of the vehicle

The bus carrying 30 factory workers from Penang hit the road divider before it swerved and overturned on the left shoulder of the road.

He said all the victims, comprising 12 Indonesians and two Nepalese, aged between 21 and 42, were taken to Tapah Hospital for treatment.

“The 34-year-old bus driver was not injured,” he said in a statement. — Bernama