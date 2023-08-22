Foreign man dies hit by train from Bukit Mertajam

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A man believed to be a foreign national died after being hit by a train in an incident on the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) railway track near Taman Sri Kijang in Machang Bubok here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief ACP Tan Cheng San said police received a report about the incident at about 8.30 pm and a team was sent to the scene.

On arrival, the team found the body of a man, in his 30s. There were no identification documents on him. His (left upper) arm did not bear the scar of a BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guerin) vaccination.

“The victim died at the scene and his body was sent to Bukit Mertajam Hospital for an autopsy,” he said in a statement today.

He appealed to anyone with information on the man or those with missing family members, friends or employees to contact the police at 04-5382222 to help with the investigation.

He also advised the public not to trespass on KTMB tracks as it could endanger lives and cause damage to property. -Bernama