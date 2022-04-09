Foreign Minister confirms 16 Malaysians detained in Cambodia

KUANTAN: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) confirmed today that 16 Malaysians have been detained by the Cambodian authorities and were now at a police station in Phnom Penh for investigations.

Saifuddin said that all 16 individuals were currently in good condition, but did not elaborate on personal details and the reasons behind their detention.

“Our officer over there has gone to the police station to meet them. We will continue to monitor the latest developments and will assist them if they require lawyers or other aid,” he told reporters after officiating the 42nd Kuantan Hindu Sanggam Association annual general meeting at the association’s office here today.

On whether those detained were part of a group of job scam victims highlighted by the MCA Public Services and Complaints Department in a media conference on Wednesday, the Indera Mahkota MP said that it had not been determined yet.

He did however, advise Malaysians to be careful when taking up job offers from foreign countries and not be easily influenced by high paying job offers, and to check with the Foreign Ministry or the Malaysia Representative Office (Malawakil) in the respective country.

“Also check your work visa and passport to ensure that they fulfil all required regulations....and if there is any doubt upon arrival in the country, we ask that you contact Malawakil immediately. It is very crucial to avoid any problems that might arise in the future,” he said.

In other developments, Saifuddin asked Malaysians who were stranded or facing issues in Thailand due to the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) previously to contact the Malaysian Consul-General’s office in Songkla immediately.

“We do not deny there might be a number of others who still cannot contact the Consul-General’s office and we hope they will do so immediately so that appropriate assistance can be provided to enable them to return home,” he said.

Saifuddin also denied allegations that there were 10,000 Malaysians who were considered as illegal immigrants in Thailand as the Consul-General’s records states that 2,439 Malaysian who wanted to return home were already aided.

Records also state that until now, that there were only 72 Malaysians registered with the Consul-General’s office and holding border passes, and they were part of the 444 Malaysians who have registered themselves with the office. — Bernama