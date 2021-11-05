Foreign Ministry’s officers encouraged to pursue further studies

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign Ministry officers are encouraged to enhance their expertise and knowledge through study programmes at higher levels, said Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah. (pix)

He said currently, the first group consisting of 16 Foreign Ministry officials are involved in the ‘Program Pensarjanaan Diplomat’ which aims to enhance their expertise.

He added that the ministry’s officers are always encouraged to pursue higher studies, namely Masters or Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), either locally or abroad, in specific fields related to the ministry. Apart from that, he said they are also encouraged to join immersion programmes or take short courses at reputable universities.

“If we can, we want as many (officers) as possible, but this depends on the funds; and for government officials, usually (funds) from the Public Service Department (JPA); and we are very grateful that our application for this programme can be implemented,“ he told reporters at the Outstanding Service Awards Ceremony (APC) 2020 and Jasamu Dikenang at Wisma Putra, here, on Friday.

A total of 113 officers and staff members of the ministry received the APC for their service throughout 2020, while 31 personnel reached compulsory retirement between November 2020 to September 2021.

-Bernama