Foreign vehicle owners to face action for not following local traffic rules

PADANG BESAR: The Perlis Road Transport Department (RTD) will not hesitate to take action against foreign vehicle owners who fail to comply with local traffic regulations, said its director Fatimah Mohamed Ali Piah.

She said the department has been monitoring the situation since the Malaysia-Thailand border was opened, to ensure that vehicles entering the country through Wang Kelian and Padang Besar border gates complied with the Road Transport Act 1987.

The Wang Kelian-Thailand border gate was opened on April 1 while the Padang Besar-Thailand border gate reopened on May 5.

“The RTD will take action, including issue a summons against any vehicle owners who do not follow our traffic rules, regardless of whether it is a Malaysian or Thai vehicle,“ she said when contacted by Bernama today.

She reminded Thais bringing their vehicles into the country to apply for the International Circulation Permit (ICP) and purchase insurance coverage in advance.

Fatimah also advised Malaysians who wish to enter the neighbouring country to abide by the rules set by the authorities there.

Meanwhile, a taxi driver known only as Bakar, 57, said the number of vehicles entering and exiting the Padang Besar border gate has been increasing since its reopening.

“Alhamdulillah, many have started using the taxi service and I laud the action taken by the RTD and police in constantly monitoring the border gate especially in the afternoon during weekends,” he said.

He said most of the vehicle owners from Thailand were seen to comply with the traffic rules and laws probably due to the local authorities’ frequent patrols. - Bernama