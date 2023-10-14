Foreign woman held after baby girl dies at nursery

KUALA LUMPUR: A babysitter at a nursery in Kota Damansara, near here, was arrested by the police yesterday, following the death of a two-month-old baby girl on Tuesday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the woman, a foreigner in her 40s, was arrested after police received a report from the medical officer who treated the victim.

“The suspect, who is married to a local man, was arrested at the Petaling Jaya police headquarters yesterday after appearing to give a statement.

“Police have recorded the statements of three individuals including the victim’s parents and will call the owner of the nursery to ascertain whether it has a valid licence or not,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the woman was released on police bail after her statement was recorded and the case was being investigated under Section 31(1) (a) of the Child Act 2001.

He added that as of now the cause of the victim’s death is still unknown and police are waiting for the results of the post-mortem.

“For now we are focusing on the investigation according to the relevant section and will see the need for other sections, depending on the results of the post-mortem,” he said. -Bernama