Foreign worker dies after alleged fight in Bentong farm

KUANTAN: A foreign worker died after getting seriously injured in a fight which was believed to have taken place at a vegetable farm in Lebu, Bentong early yesterday.

Bentong District Police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the 27-year-old victim was confirmed dead at the Bentong Hospital at 5.40 am, about three hours after the alleged fight.

“Following the incident, the police detained another foreign worker at the farm who is 26-year-old, to help with the investigation.

“The police also seized a 12-inch knife believed to have been used in the incident,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

Zaiham said the suspect was under remand until Aug 23 to assist with the investigation.

He said, however, the cause of the fight and the victim’s death, had yet to be determined, with the victim’s body sent to the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh for an autopsy. - Bernama