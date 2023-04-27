Foreign worker dies in workshop fire

SHAH ALAM: A foreign worker died in a fire that broke out in a car workshop building at Section 16 here, early this morning.

Shah Alam district acting police chief Supt Ramsay Anak Embol said the department was alerted of the fire at the double-storey workshop at 5.56am.

“The victim, a Pakistani man believed to be an employee at the workshop, was found on the staircase.

“He had burn injuries on both legs and the body was taken to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang for an autopsy,“ he said in a statement.

The building was completely destroyed and the cause of fire is still being investigated, he added. - Bernama