Foreign worker found murdered in Merotai oil palm plantation

TAWAU: A foreigner was found dead, believed to have been murdered, in an oil palm plantation in Merotai, near here yesterday.

Tawau district police chief ACP Jasmin Hussin said the 33-year-old plantation worker was found with five stab wounds on his body and head.

“Following this, police arrested three foreign men and a local woman to assist investigations,” he told reporters here today.

Jasmin said all of the suspects were detained in Tawau town at midnight.

Three of them were later released while one of the male suspects, aged 53, has been remanded for a week from today.

Police also seized a motorcycle belonging to the victim and a spear believed to have been used in the murder, he said. -Bernama