ARAU: Foreign workers wishing to work in the country must undergo health screening and confirmed free of Covid-19 infection before being allowed to start work.

Human Resource Ministry secretary-general, Datuk Amir Omar however said the decision on whether to stop the recruitment of foreign workers is under the purview of the Home Ministry.

“There is a special committee chaired by the Chief Secretary to the Government which meets from time to time to see whether a comprehensive action is needed.

“Health screenings have been carried out a long time ago. We want employers to make sure their foreign workers in the country are free of any diseases,” said Amir who declined to comment further.

He was met after opening a Perlis level Occupational Safety and Health programme in the Plantation Sector in Nat Pokok Getah, Pauh here today, which was also attended by Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) director-general, Ir Omar Mat Piah.

In another development, the ministry via DOSH will be expanding the usage of drone technology at construction sites to facilitate the monitoring of safety at such work sites.

Amir said the use of drones would enable DOSH to inspect construction sites especially in areas involving high rise buildings on the compliance with safety. - Bernama