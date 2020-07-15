Foreign workers nabbed for having fake identity cards in factory raid

PUTRAJAYA: Eleven foreign nationals were detained in a National Registration Department (NRD) operation at a factory in Shah Alam, Selangor today for possessing fake Malaysian identity cards.

An NRD Investigations and Enforcement Division team had inspected the factory situated in Jalan Bukit Kemuning in Batu 6, following public complaints that there were foreign workers there with fake identity cards, the department said in a statement.

“The objective of the operation is to prevent and eradicate forgery and misuse of identity cards,” the NRD said.

The department reminded factory managements to only employ those with valid identification documents.

“The NRD will not hesitate to take action against parties who are involved in activities like these,” the statement read.

Enforcement operations will be held nationwide for this purpose, the department said. - Bernama