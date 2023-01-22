Foreigner among 78 nabbbed at entertainment centres

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested 78 individuals, including a foreigner nicknamed “doctor” who is believed to be a drug peddler, in a special operation at entertainment centres in the Batu Pahat and Kluang districts early today.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said the “doctor”, aged 31, was among eight foreign nationals, who included five women, and 70 locals, including 15 women, arrested in the operation conducted between 1 am and 3 am. All of them are aged between 16 and 68.

He said there were among 246 individuals who were rounded up in the operation conducted at three entertainment centres in Batu Pahat and Kluang, two of which were found to be operating without a valid license.

“Sixty-eight of them, comprising 49 men and 19 women, tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), methamphetamine and ketamine,“ he said, adding that the police also seized 3.43 kilogrammes of ecstasy, 417.08 grammes of ketamine, 1,368 ecstasy pills, and 300 Eramin 5 pills, estimated to be worth RM261,797.65.

Kamarul Zaman said police also confiscated a car and cash of RM31,218.

All those arrested will be in remand for between one and six days for investigation under sections 39B, 12(2), and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952; Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, and Sections 6(2) and 11(2) of the Johor Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment. - Bernama