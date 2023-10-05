Foreigner arrested for urinating at CIQ complex

JOHOR BAHRU: A foreign man was arrested after he committed an indecent act at the ablution area in the Sultan Iskandar Building Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex here this afternoon.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the man, 69, was arrested immediately after the received a report at 4.36pm.

“Investigations revealed that the man had no prior criminal record and tested negative for drugs,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that they would apply to remand the suspect at the Johor Bahru Court tomorrow to facilitate investigations under Section 295 of the Penal Code.

The man faces a jail sentence two years or fine or both if convicted, he said.

A 10-second video depicting a man who seemed like he was urinating while standing at the ablution area before being confronted by another man over his act had gone viral yesterday. - Bernama