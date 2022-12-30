Foreigner arrested over alleged murder of mental patient

KUALA LUMPUR: A foreign man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the death of a resident of a mental care centre in Bukit Beruntung, Hulu Selangor on Tuesday.

Hulu Selangor District Police chief Supt Suffian Abdullah said a 33-year-old man who was an assistant at the care centre was arrested at 1 am.

He said the arrest was made after the police received a report on Sunday from an employee of the care centre that a 52-year-old man was found unconscious in his room.

“The victim, who is a mental patient and a resident of the care centre, was examined by a medical assistant from the Rasa Health Clinic before being confirmed dead and his body taken to the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“The post-mortem found that there were injuries and bruises on the legs and hands believed to be caused by a blunt object,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Suffian said the motive behind the incident was still under investigation, adding that the suspect tested negative for drugs and had no criminal record.

The man has been remanded for seven days until Jan 2, 2023, with the case being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. - Bernama