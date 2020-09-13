Foreigner detained for suspected sexual grooming, molest of stepdaughter

KUALA LUMPUR: A foreigner who was reported for sexually grooming and molesting his 12-year-old stepdaughter was arrested last Thursday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief, ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faizal in a statement said the suspect was arrested the same day the police report was lodged by the victim herself.

“The victim said she had been sleeping next to her stepfather since the age of seven and often felt that she was molested by him at a house in Kota Damansara.

“Police also received a report from the Social Welfare Department that the 36-year-old suspect was sexually grooming her,“ Nik Ezanee said, adding that the suspect was being remanded for seven days at the district police headquarters lock-up.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

On another development, Nik Ezanee said two foreign women were arrested on Friday on suspicion of carrying out prostitution, after a police raid on a shophouse in Damansara, here, at 4.40pm.

“The interrogation on both suspects revealed that they were operating without an employer and targeting locals by offering ‘services’ at a rate of RM200 per service over the past month.

“Both suspects are being remanded for 14 days for investigation under Section 372B of the Penal Code for prostitution, which carries a jail term of not more than a year or a fine or both, upon conviction,“ he added. — Bernama