Foreigner nabbed over contraband alcoholic drinks worth RM270,000

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a foreign man on suspicion of smuggling hard drinks worth about RM270,000 here yesterday.

Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin (pic) said the 47-year-old man was arrested at about 6 pm in a raid in Kampung Bohol in Bukit Jalil.

“In the raid, we confiscated 3,694 bottles and 4,920 cans of various brands of alcohol. The seized drinks including (unpaid) tax are worth about RM270,000,” he said in a statement tonight.

Zam Halim said the suspect had been remanded for 12 days until Feb 15 for investigations under Section 135 (1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 and Section 15 (1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

- Bernama