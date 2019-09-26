Foreigner remanded seven days for murder in Ipoh

IPOH: A male foreigner was today remanded for seven days to assist investigation into the murder case of a man in Jalan Lapangan Siber 1, Bandar Seri Botani here on Monday.

Acting Ipoh police chief, Supt Mohamad Nordin Abdullah said the remand order effective today was issued by Magistrate Nur Melati Diana Abdul Wahab to enable further investigations to be carried out.

He said initial investigation found the incident was believed to have started over a misunderstanding.

On Monday night, the body of a man with three stab wounds was found in front of an auto accessory shop in Jalan Lapangan Siber 1, Bandar Seri Botani.

It was learnt, the suspect was nabbed at the Southern Integrated Terminal (TBS) in Kuala Lumpur at about 1pm yesterday. — Bernama