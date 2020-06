KUCHING: All foreign nationals including those with work permits and valid visas and participants of the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme who were already in Malaysia before the Movement Control Oder (MCO) was imposed to contain the Covid-19 outbreak in the country (on March 18) are permitted to enter Sarawak without the need to undergo quarantine, effective June 12.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said, however, they must first seek permission from JPBN in order to do so.

“However, for foreign nationals in the same three categories who entered Malaysia during the MCO, they are allowed to enter Sarawak but must first apply to JPBN and must undergo 14 days of mandatory quarantine whereby all costs must be borne by themselves,” JPBN said in a statement yesterday.

In other Covid-19 related developments, JPBN said sports and recreational activities will be re-allowed in the state from Wednesday subject to compliance to the prescribed standard operating procedures.

Also allowed to operate from the same day are beauty salons.

All these decisions were taken at a meeting between JPBN and the relevant authorities today, the statement added. — Bernama