Foreigners awed by National Day event, Malaysia’s diversity and unity

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreigners were in awe to witness firsthand Malaysia’s unique diversity and unity displayed at the 2023 National Day celebration held at Dataran Putrajaya here today.

Algeria’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Abdelhafid Bounour said it was a double celebration as not only was his birthday today, but he got to witness the National Day main event up close as well.

“I’m happy to celebrate your National Day and I wish all Malaysians progress and prosperity,“ he told Bernama when met at the event that was attended by thousands.

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Air Chief Marshal Sumangala Dias said he was amazed by the unity displayed with people from all walks of life coming together and celebrating the momentous occasion.

Nathan Van Beers, 19, from the Netherlands said he had heard so much about the celebration and wanted to witness it himself as memories back to his homeland.

“I’m amazed to see Malaysians from different races come together and celebrate the day together.

“I really enjoyed it. The people are very nice and lovely, a lot of colourful clothes and the cars and everything is fun... I like all of it, and if I had to choose it would be the army contingent and the jet formation,“ he said.

Clad in Malay traditional attire, the Dutchman who was accompanied by his two friends Leon Quist,19, and Luka Heijligers,18. The exchange students from Taylor’s University were an instant hit among the locals for selfies.

On why they chose to don the Malay traditional attire, Beers said they were trying to be different and wanted to blend in with the locals while trying to have the best experience in celebrating National Day the Malaysian way.

Vietnamese Le Hang Ling, meanwhile, said arrived at about 5.30 am at Dataran Putrajaya with the hope of getting the best view spot.

“I decided to come here today not only to watch the celebration but also to visit Malaysia’s administration capital. It is nice to witness Malaysia’s diversity and colourful culture,” the 30-year-old said.

Croatia’s deputy head of mission, Ljiljana Vinkovic said this was her second time being invited to attend the National Day celebration.

“It’s more amazing this year. The show line-up was amazing, the beautiful and diverse culture too,“ she told Bernama.

Wearing batik to support the Malaysian spirit, she said: “It is very special for me to be able to celebrate with all Malaysians on this meaningful day.”-Bernama