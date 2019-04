KUALA LUMPUR: Two foreign men, a Nepalese and another from Myanmar, were fined a total of RM6,000 and RM11,000, respectively, by the sessions court here today after they pleaded guilty to selling fake branded products.

Judge Manira Mohd Nor fined the Nepalese man, Md Swapan Morol, 32, who was charged with three counts of selling faked branded products, a total of RM6,000, in default nine months’ jail.

She sentenced Nabaraj B.K, 40, from Myanmar, who was also charged with three counts of committing the offence, to three days’ jail on each count and fine of RM11,000, in default nine months’ jail, for all charges.

Manira ordered Nabaraj to serve the jail sentence concurrently from the date of arrest, which was last April 24.

The charges against Md Swapan were for possession of 68 imitation items, which included handbags, wallets, slippers and belts of the brands Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Channel, valued at more than RM3,000, at unnumbered premises in front of Malaya Hotel, Jalan Hang Lekir here at 1 pm last April 22.

As for Nabaraj, he was charged with three counts of supplying and selling 93 units of imitation Channel, YSL and Gucci handbags, all valued at more than RM9,000 at unnumbered premises in front of Capsule Town Hotel, Jalan Hang Lekir, at 3 pm on the same day.

The charges against them were framed under Section 8 (2) (c) of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, which provides a maximum fine of RM10,000 for each goods bearing the false trade description, or imprisonment for up to three years , or to both, and for a second and subsequent offence , to a fine not exceeding RM20,000 for each goods, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

In mitigation, Md Swapan and Nabaraj, represented by by lawyer P.Muniswer, said they are the sole breadwinner of their respective family. They paid the fine.

Prosecuting officer from the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry Mohd Kamil Khirodin prosecuted, while both the accused were represented by lawyer P. Muniswer. — Bernama