Foreigners rob and flee with backpack containing US$101,500

KUALA LUMPUR: Three individuals lost US$101,500 (RM425,400) in cash to a trio believed to be Africans in Taman Ampang Jaya here, yesterday.

In the 3.09pm incident, the three individuals including a woman aged between 48 and 58, were punched by the trio.

The three victims had already withdrawn the money and converted it to US Dollars for a business payment, but they were approached by a woman who offered to exchange the money at a higher rate of RM6 for USD1, said Ampang Jaya District Police Chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff.

Interested in the offer, they rode in a Nissan Teana car with the woman to her office, he added.

“Unfortunately, when they reached the location, the woman stopped the car and they were approached by the three foreign suspects who seized the backpack containing the money,“ said Noor Azmi.

A fight ensued and the victims were pushed and punched by the three men. The suspects then fled with the woman (who offered a higher exchange rate for the currency) in a Nissan Sentra car.

Apart from the cash, the backpack also contained important documents.

He said a police check found that the two cars used in the incident were cloned vehicles and the Nissan Sentra had a fake registration number. — Bernama