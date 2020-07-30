Foreigners who refuse to pay cost of 14-day quarantine risk having social visa revoked

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreigners who refuse to pay the cost of the 14-day quarantine they are expected to undergo upon entry into Malaysia will have their long-term social visa revoked.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee (pix) said today that such defiance by foreigners in settling the quarantine costs is a hindrance to the government’s efforts in containing the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said among such long-term visas were that for foreign spouses of Malaysians, temporary work pass, professional or training pass, expatriate pass, and Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) pass.

Khairul warned that the passes issued to foreigners will be revoked if they failed to pay up the quarantine costs.

“We wish to advise all foreigners and Malaysians to adhere to the latest orders and regulations and be aware of the latest announcements by the government on matters related to the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic. Lawful action can be taken against them if they fail to adhere to the existing standard operating procedures (SOPs),“ he said.

Since July 24, all Malaysians and foreigners who enter Malaysia from overseas are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine at centres designated by the government.

While Malaysians are required to bear less than half the quarantine costs, foreigners are charged the full cost of RM4,700.