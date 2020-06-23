Foreigners with expired social visit passes can get extension at immigration depts: Sabri

PETALING JAYA: Foreign nationals whose social visit passes expired during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period may head to the nearest Immigration office to obtain an extension.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said however, those whose social visit passes expired only during the recovery movement control order (RMCO), could head straight to the airport and board flights to their home countries in the period of 14 days after the end of the RMCO

“The Ministers’ Special Committee Meeting has taken note of the issue,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 142 Malaysians had returned to the country yesterday via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) from Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, India, China, and Turkey.

“All of the individuals were ordered to undergo mandatory quarantine at their respective homes,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also said that between June 10 and June 22, the Health Ministry had screened 4,536 individuals at the arrival gates of KLIA.

.

“Of the total, 4,517 individuals tested negative for Covid-19 and are undergoing mandatory quarantine in their homes.

“Nineteen other individuals tested positive and were sent to the hospital for treatment,” he said.