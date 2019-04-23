Forensic experts in Adib inquest threatened

PETALING JAYA: Two forensic experts who testified in the inquest into the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim have reportedly been threatened.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat confirmed that a report was lodged last Saturday (April 20) at the Subang Jaya Police Station, at 9.28pm.

“The case is classified under Section 189 of the Penal Code, which is a threat to a civil servant. No further statements will be made since the inquest is ongoing,” Fadzil said, without mentioning any names in his statement or the nature of the threats.

The reports were said to be linked to elements of intimidation and attempts to influence the assessment of the two pathologists by another witness in the case.