Forest trip for elderly man turns awry

SEREMBAN: A trekking trip into a forest in Bukit Kayu Ara, Kuala Pilah here turned awry for an elderly man today.

Kuala Pilah Fire and Rescue operations officer PBK II Abd Halim Mohd Yusof said in the 8am incident, the man, in his 50s, had gone on the trek with a friend but slipped and fell down a 50m ravine.

”He injured both legs and could not walk. The operation to bring him out on a stretcher took about 20 minutes before he was sent to the Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital here in an ambulance,” Abd Halim told Bernama. — Bernama