Forestry Department closes all campsites near rivers, high-risk locations

KUANTAN: The Pahang Forestry Department (JPNP) has closed all camping sites near rivers and high-risk locations, including hillsides and waterfalls, until a date to be announced later.

In a statement on its official Facebook account, JPNP said the decision was made following the forecast of continuous heavy rain throughout the northeast monsoon, in addition to taking a lesson from the landslide incident near the camping site in Batang Kali, Selangor, early yesterday morning.

“This closure involves all campsites managed by JPNP and private operators such as the Lubuk Yu Forest Eco-Park, Maran and Parit Falls Forest Eco-Park, Cameron Highlands.

“The public is advised not to organise any recreational activities in high-risk areas throughout this monsoon season to avoid untoward incidents,” the statement said.

As of last night, 21 victims were confirmed to have died in the landslide tragedy at the Fathers’ Organic Farm campsite in Batang Kali, while 12 more are still missing.

In the incident at 2.42 am, a swathe of landmass measuring 300 metres long and 70 metres high crashed into the camping site.

The search and rescue operation involves the police’s K9 unit and the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) from the Bukit Sentosa, Ampang, Pandan, Kota Anggerik, Kajang and Andalas Fire and Rescue Stations as well as the Special Tactical Rescue Operations Team (STORM). - Bernama