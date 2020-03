KOTA TINGGI: The Peninsular Malaysia Forestry Department (JPSM) busted an illegal factory processing agarwood (known locally as ‘gaharu’) oil in Kampung Panti here yesterday.

In a sting operation conducted from 9am to 8pm yesterday, enforcement personnel found a large-scale operation underway with the capacity to produce millions of ringgit worth of oil.

The activities were being undertaken by a 65-year-old man and his 23-year-old son.

“We were shocked to find 102 stoves with the capacity to extract the agarwood oil,” said JPSM Forest Enforcement Division director Mohd Rahim Ramli to members of the media who witnessed the operation which also involved a raid conducted at a house being used to store raw agarwood for the factory operations.

The sting which was a collaborative effort between the department and police, and involved personnel numbering 60 individuals, was conducted after a month of surveillance activities of the factory which is understood to have been operational for more than 15 years.

The two men were handed over to police, while the factory and house will be impounded to facilitate further investigations.

The raw agarwood, oil and appliances in the factory, are estimated to be worth RM2 million, the director said, adding that his team would need time to grade the oil and investigate the two men under the National Forestry Act 1984 and related laws.

Mohd Rahim said the suspects had admitted that the oil was marketed to Singapore, and then to the Middle East.

The director said the agarwood tree, also known by its scientific name ‘Aquilaria Malaccensis’, is an endangered species listed in the relevant schedule under the International Trade in Endangered Species Act 2008, and its extract is highly valued in the cosmetics and perfumes sectors. - Bernama