Forfeiture suit: MACC rejects Pekan Umno’s offer to pay RM50,000

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has rejected an offer by a Pekan Umno division committee member to pay only RM50,000 as settlement to stop the government from commencing with its forfeiture suit.

Deputy public prosecutor Allan Suman Pillai who disclosed the matter to High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali during case management today, added that the offer was made through a letter of representation by the division’s education bureau chairman Datuk Ibrahim Awang Ismail, last month.

“The offer letter dated July 17 to pay 50% of the RM100,000 sought has been dismissed. I understand that the respondent’s lawyer will make another representation for a global settlement,“ he said.

Lawyer Nur Shafiqa Balqish Jafri, acting for Ibrahim, said that they will send another representation to surrender all the monies.

The court then fixed Aug 23 for parties to update on the representation.

Recently, MACC chief Latheefa Koya told a press conference that forfeiture applications were filed against 41 respondents to recover about RM270 million linked to 1MDB that were allegedly disbursed through the bank account of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

The prosecutor has filed a notice of motion at the High Court for an order to publish a notice under Section 56(1) and 61(2) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 on all third parties claiming any interest in the property seized from the respondent to attend or be represented by their lawyers before the High Court on a date to be fixed by the court. - Bernama