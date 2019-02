KUALA LUMPUR: The Office of the Defence Minister today lodged a police report concerning two forged letters on contracts for the supply of furniture and bus services at the ministry.

Special Functions Officer 2 at the Defence Minister’s Office, Rafizal Ali said the police report was made to avoid any undesired effects arising from the forgery of the letter and abuse of the minister’s name and the ministry.

He said the first letter was dated Dec 9, 2018 from a company that was seeking special support from Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu for the supply of furniture estimated to reach RM3 million to the Malaysian Armed Forces.

He said that the letter also contained the signature, name stamp and instruction note from Mohamad purportedly directing that the furniture supply projects in Kelantan and Perak were managed until final completion.

“The second letter on Jan 17 this year from the Treasury and Audit Division, Public Administration Unit of the Naval Division offered the supply of bus services and vehicles for military camps to one company. Also enclosed was a letter of appointment as the supplying company for a period of five years,” he said after making the police report at the Wangsa Maju Police Station, here today.

He said that after scrutinising and obtaining the relevant information, he found that both the letters were forged and not true.

“The Defence Minister had never issued any support letter to the company concerned. The signature, official stamp and instruction note as contained in the letter were not from the Minister and Minister’s Office,” he said.

Thus, he asked the police to carry out investigation and take appropriate action on the person involved.

Meanwhile, Wangsa Maju District Police Chief, Supt Noor Azmi Yusoff when contacted by Bernama confirmed that police had received the report. — Bernama