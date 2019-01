LIPIS: PAS members and supporters are advised to forget the rift between the party and Umno and to vote for the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate in the Cameron Highlands by-election, which polling is this Saturday, said PAS Central Committee member Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz.

Nik Mohamad Abduh, who is Bachok Member of Parliament, said the reason being that the by-election would see BN being opposed by Pakatan Harapan (PH), which is currently PAS’ enemy.

“Before, indeed BN and Umno were our enemies ... but after what happened in May last year, after the 14th general election (GE14), we see who are our enemies and who can be our friends in championing Islam.

“We (PAS) are confident with the wisdom of our members and supporters in making their choice and vote for the best candidate, with PH still failing to fulfil its promises,” he added.

Nik Mohamad Abduh said this in his speech at a joint PAS and BN ceramah (political talk) at Dataran Sungai Koyan here last night which was also attended by Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and about 500 PAS and BN members and supporters.

He said BN, when it was in power, was considered bad in governance, but the current PPH government was worst and its (PH) failure to fulfil promises made in last year’s general election would be a strong factor for the constituents in the Cameron Highlands to reject PH.

“PAS’ stand against PH is the same, whether before or after GE14 remains the same, we reject PH. They (PH) are not the best choice to replace BN.

“Why should we choose them (PH) when we all know the attitude of their leaders towards Islam..its better for us to be with Umno and BN because they have apologised for their mistakes in opposing PAS before,” he added. — Bernama