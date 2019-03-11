Forklift driver fined RM3k for hitting, injuring wife with helmet

KUALA LUMPUR: A forklift driver who hit his wife with a helmet was fined RM3,000, or three months jail for by the magistrate’s court here today.

Magistrate Noorashikin Sahat sentenced Kogulan Moniandi, 35, after he pleaded guilty to deliberately injuring Siveneasswary Ravindra Kumar, 27, in front of a shophouse at Sky Awani, Jalan Batu Muda, Sentul at 3.30am on March 3.

He was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years, or fine, or whipping, or any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

The accused who was not represented, pleaded for a lenient sentence. He claimed to have lost sight of his good judgement and committed the act after his wife had lied to him.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Fariza Amira Azman urged the court to mete out an appropriate punishment so that he did not repeat the act. Kogilan paid the fine. — Bernama