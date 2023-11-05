Forklift topples on factory worker, killing him

SHAH ALAM: A Pakistani worker was killed when he was hit by the forklift he was driving in an incident at a paper processing factory in Pulau Indah, Klang early yesterday morning.

The Selangor Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) in a statement said that its investigation found that the incident at about 2 am occurred when the victim was reversing the forklift at high speed with the fork raised to the highest level.

“The 20-year-old victim made a sudden U-turn, causing the forklift to overturn and crushed the body of victim who was killed instantly,“ he said.

Following the incident, Selangor DOSH has issued an Improvement Notice to plan periodic housekeeping in the work area for the employer.

“Further investigations will be carried out to identify the causes of the accident and the parties responsible for the accident. Selangor DOSH will take legal action against the responsible party if there is a violation under the provisions of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994.

“Selangor DOSH takes seriously every accident involving workers or the public. Employers have full control over any activity at the workplace and should identify risks or dangers in their workplace first,“ it said. -Bernama