Form 1 student nabbed for stealing RM30 from mosque donation box

PETALING JAYA: Two individuals, including a Form 1 student, have been detained in connection with the theft of RM30 from a mosque’s donation box in Ampang.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said a 68-year-old retiree discovered that the donation box was tampered with at about 6am on July 28.

Investigations found that a 13-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man were involved in the theft, and both were detained subsequently.

A motorcycle with fake number plates, which the suspects used, was also seized.