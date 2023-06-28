Form Five student arrested with heroin worth RM40,000

PASIR PUTEH: Police have nabbed a 17-year-old teenager and confiscated 74.80 grammes of drugs believed to be heroin valued at RM40,000 here in Kelantan yesterday.

Pasir Puteh police chief Supt Zaizul Rizal Zakaria said the juvenile who is a Form Five student in a secondary school here was apprehended in a raid conducted by the roadside in Kampung Lembah Semerak at 5 pm.

He said the suspect was observed sitting on a yellow/black Yamaha Y15ZR which has no registration number by the roadside.

“The suspect attempted to flee but was captured by a member of the district Narcotics CID team in the raid.

“A search on the motorcycle, yielded 20 plastic bottles containing white powder believed to be heroin,” he said in a statement today.

Zaizul Rizal said police screening found the suspect was positive for methamphetamine.

“The suspect was remanded for seven days from today and he will be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the same act. - Bernama