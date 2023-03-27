Form five student killed in crash on way to school

ALOR SETAR: A Form Five student was killed after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Proton Saga car in Jalan Felda, Sungai Tiang, near Pendang, today.

Pendang district police chief DSP Arriz Sham Hamezah said the motorcycle was heading to a school while the car, driven by a lady teacher, was coming out of a junction on the left when accident happened at about 7.20 am.

He identified the boy as Muhammad Hasrul Hakimi Ibrahim, a student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sungai Tiang.

“The victim suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.

According to Muhammad Hasrul's mother Halimaton Naimah Mat Isa, 37, her eldest son had just sent his two younger siblings, aged 10 and 12, to Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Tiang before heading to his own school.