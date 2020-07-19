Form Four student lodges report to cops on multi-year abuse from father

KAJANG: After bearing with four years of torment by her father, a Form Four student lodged a report with Kajang police on Friday after she could no longer put up with the physical abuse.

The 16-year-old girl alleged that she was not only beaten up by her biological father but also suffered burns inflicted by the man.

The victim told police that her father had allegedly used a cane to hit her legs and lighted joss sticks to burn the soles of her leg.

The latest assault took place early this month, on two separate days after the man apparently became angry with the victim for going out of their house.

On seeing her injuries, the victim’s grandmother who lives with her took her for medical treatment.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said that the girl alleged that she had been abused since she was in Form One.

“We have arrested the man who works as a driver for investigations. He is in our custody under a three-day remand order. The suspect separated from his wife in 2009. When his daughter stepped out of their house, he was suspicious of her going out to look for her mother and assaulted the girl who suffered injuries to her legs and feet,“ he said.

Mohd Zaid said on Saturday, the victim left home and met up with her friend before relating the abuse she had suffered.

He said her friend then took her to the Kajang police station at about 6.30pm to lodge a report.

Mohd Zaid said the case is being investigated under laws of the Child Act.