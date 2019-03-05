Form Four student’s death not due to heatstroke: Labuan Health Dept

LABUAN: The recent death of a Form Four student at SMK Rancha-Rancha, while competing in a sprint event at her school’s sports day, was not due to heatstroke.

Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari said the death of Norsahfiza Jaratin on Feb 17 was still being ascertained.

“The atmosphere temperature on the island during the sports day was reported at 24 to 31 degrees Celsius, which was below 35.

“The temperature was normal and it was not possible to cause heatstroke,“ he said in a statement to Bernama today.

Dr Ismuni’s statement was to clarify postings and videos that went viral on various social media platforms that the student’s death was due to heatstroke, in view of the current hot weather.

Norsahfiza, 16, was sprinting in the 200m race, when she collapsed about 20m from the finishing line.

The incident took place at 8.40am at the Labuan Matriculation College sports field.

Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel gave her emergency aid, before she was sent to Labuan Nucleus Hospital emergency and trauma unit at 9.20am.

“Despite the student’s critical condition, her body temperature was 37.0 degrees Celsius which is the normal human body temperature.”

Dr Ismuni said emergency aid and resuscitation were also given but the deceased did not respond (no reaction) and she died at 9.45am on the same day.

“A post-mortem had been conducted and the results will be out soon.

“Therefore, our department is affirming the death was not due to heatstroke as alleged, we hope there should be no more viral postings on the cause of the incident,“ Dr Ismuni said. — Bernama