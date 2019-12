GEORGE TOWN: The Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) today urged the federal government to seek the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to form a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to probe the controversial death of Mongolian model Altantuyaa Shaariibuu.

Its founder Datuk Ibrahim Ali said an RCI would help restore public confidence in the judiciary, following an explosive statutory declaration (SD) by former Special Action Unit (UTK) member Azilah Hadri last week, that he and another member of the UTK, namely Sirul Azhar Umar, were instructed to kill Altantuya by Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

“This is the third time that Najib is forced to swear an oath (sumpah laknat) in a mosque in relation to the case,“ said Ibrahim referring to the former prime minister who took a ‘sumpah laknat’, or religious oath yesterday to deny the murder allegation.

“There are a just too many allegations made and the people are confused.”

He added, the RCI members should also comprise those of high integrity and social standing to ensure the entire process is transparent and is subject to the rule of law.

Both Azilah and Sirul were charged with the murder of Altantuya, and sentenced to death on April 9, 2009, at the Shah Alam High Court.

However, on Aug 23, 2013, the Court of Appeal allowed Azilah and Sirul’s appeal and acquitted them of the charge, but their acquittal was overturned by the Federal Court on Jan 13, 2015, following the prosecution’s appeal.

Sirul fled to Australia and is currently under immigration detention there.

Malaysia was unable to demand for Sirul’s return as Australia’s extradition laws prohibit a person to be sent home if he has been sentenced to death.