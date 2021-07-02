Form Six admission offers to be announced July 5 - MOE

PUTRAJAYA: Admission offers to Form Six for year 2021 will be announced on Monday (July 5), according to the Education Ministry (MOE).

In a statement today, MOE said Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2020 leavers could check the result via the Form Six online application portal at https://sst6.moe.gov.my/, and the registration for new students intake could be done from July 5 to 15.

“For those who do not have internet access, the school will inform them of the result and assist them in the registration process,” the statement read.

MOE said SPM leavers who met the admission requirement but did not receive any offer could submit an appeal via the same portal, and the school would assist those without internet access.

“The appeal period is also from July 5 to 15 and the result will be announced on July 20 through the same portal,” it added.

The first semester for Form Six 2021 will start on July 25 for schools in Group A (Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu) and July 26 for Group B (Perlis, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Pahang, Sabah, Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya). — Bernama