Form Six college principals given autonomy to recruit students

KUALA NERUS: The Education Ministry (MOE) has given autonomy to Form Six college principals to conduct the student recruitment process with immediate effect.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix) said this move will allow the principals to make direct offers to potential students who need the opportunity to continue their studies, without having to wait for an offer from the ministry as in previous years.

“The principals can find Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) school leavers who have not been given a place for higher studies without having to wait for an offer from the ministry,“ she told reporters after the opening of the Pewaris Generasi MADANI gathering at the Sekolah Menengah Sains Sultan Mahmud here today.

At the event, Fadhlina also handed over laptops sponsored by Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd to the schools eight top students of Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination 2022.

In addition, Fadhlina said the granting of autonomy also guaranteed wider access for B40 students to continue their studies in Form Six. - Bernama