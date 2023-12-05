Form three boy bashed up for allegedly disrespecting seniors

KUALA LUMPUR: A Form Three student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taman Melawati here sustained injuries on the face and neck after being bashed up by a group of fifth formers at the Bukit Mar Mar Motorcross Track, Kemensah in Ampang last Monday.

Ampang Jaya Police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak (pix) said the assault was believed to have occurred due to a misunderstanding when the victim allegedly disrespected the seniors.

He said the assault on the 15-year-old boy initially began at their school at around 9.30 am where he was punched in the left chest, choked and kicked in the back by a Form Five student who was known to him.

“At 3 pm, the victim was asked by five fifth formers to the Bukit Mar Mar Motocross Track.

“At the track, the victim was bashed up by the group, and one of the suspects also punched the victim’s face four times while being watched by 15 other friends of the suspects,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad Farouk said all suspects have been called to record their statements and the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing injuries.

A disturbing video showing the victim on the ground trying to protect himself while being beaten and kicked by the suspects has also gone viral on social media. -Bernama