BUTTERWORTH: A Form Two student who rode a motorcycle without a licence for over 30km from Sungai Petani, Kedah, to the Butterworth Outer Ring Road (BORR) here to race illegally with four of his friends, was detained in a police operation early today.

The 14-year-old student and his four friends, aged 18 to 21, also from Sungai Petani, were apprehended by a team of policemen disguised as ‘mat rempit’ (illegal motorcycle racers) in the 2am operation code-named ‘Ops Samseng Jalanan’.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) District Police chief ACP Noozainy Mohd Noor said investigations and on-site inspections found five motorcyclists racing in a reckless manner, as well as performing dangerous stunts such as the ‘Superman’.

“They started racing from the Bagan Ajam Toll Plaza to the North Butterworth Container Terminal (NBCT) u-turn, and headed back to the Bagan Ajam Toll Plaza before stopping at the Bagan Ajam R&R.

“The five motorcyclists then re-entered the BORR and headed to a ‘nasi kandar’ restaurant before they were pursued by the police and detained at the scene,“ he said, here today.

According to Noozainy, the Form Two student and his four friends, comprising two cashiers, a cook and a mechanic, were being investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The police also arrested two other men, aged 19, in the same operation,“ he added. - Bernama