PETALING JAYA: The formation of the “grand coalition” of Pakatan Harapan, which consist of PKR, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), DAP and Parti Amanah Nasional, was not an easy one as it had required countless negotiations, said a DAP strategist here.

Johor DAP chairperson Liew Chin Tong said that there were several discussions held before Pakatan was formed.

It was a challenge to pull through but in the end, the will of the people prevailed against the odds, Liew said in a statement.

He said this in defence of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad against allegations of being an obstacle to the Malaysian reform agenda.

“The collaboration between DAP and Bersatu requires us (DAP and Bersatu) to let go of mutual suspicion and to admit that differences do exist between us. Armed with the ability to lead our respective supporters and drive nation-building, we will be able to work hand-in-hand to create a new political landscape,“ he said.

He then reminded the public that it was the historic collaboration between Mahathir and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and Bersatu joining forces with the remaining PH component parties, which swung 15-20% of Malay votes in the west coast.

Such a swing allowed Pakatan to overcome Barisan Nasional’s strategy of employing three-cornered fights in many seats.