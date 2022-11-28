Formation of state govt with PH for stability: Pahang MB

PEKAN: Barisan Nasional (BN) Pahang reached an agreement to form the state government with Pakatan Harapan (PH) as the coalition is seen as capable of bringing stability as well as reflecting plurality which is the strength of the state.

Describing the coalition as a ‘BN and PH unity government’, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix) believes that the formation of the state government should be in line with the formation of the federal government to ensure that administration and planning for the state’s development proceed smoothly.

“Through this new collaboration, a new line-up of State Executive Council (EXCO) members involving both BN and PH blocs will be established soon,“ he said at the first press conference as Pahang Menteri Besar for a second term at the District and Land Office in here today.

The appointment of Wan Rosdy, who is also Pahang BN chairman today, ended the political turmoil in Pahang, after the results of the 15th general election (GE15) saw a hung Pahang State Assembly for the first time as no party obtained a simple majority of 22 seats to form the state government.

In GE15, BN won 16 state assembly seats, one less than PN while PH won eight seats. However, the Tioman state seat polling was postponed to Dec 7, following the death of PN candidate Md Yunus Ramli, 61, at 3.30 am on the polling day on Nov 19, believed to be due to a heart attack.

Wan Rosdy said the talks with PH took place in a good atmosphere with coalition exerting pressure or coercion, although some requests were made when ‘stretching out a hand to form the state government’.

Asked when the first Pahang State Legislative Assembly meeting will be held, Wan Rosdy said it has not yet been finalised, but he hopes Perikatan Nasional (PN) will be an opposition which is firm, objective and able to carry out the proper check and balance.

Apart from that, Wan Rosdy emphasised that the Pahang government is a state government that represents and serves all, with the main focus being to drive economic growth in a better and positive direction.

The state government will also focus on the implementation of the Pahang Budget 2023 which was approved in the Pahang State Assembly on Oct 13, which was the day before the dissolution of the Pahang State Assembly to make way for a state election to be held simultaneously with GE15.

“I will ensure that all political sentiments and ideological differences are put aside, and the only thing that is the priority of all parties at this point is the stability and prosperity of the state,“ he said.

At the press conference, Wan Rosdy also thanked Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for agreeing to appoint him to lead the state administration.

He was also grateful to the people of Pahang who patiently followed the formation of the state government and accepted the final decision with an open mind and maturity, without letting emotions and bigotry create a bad atmosphere.

The state government, also according to Wan Rosdy, is aware that the appointment is a trust and a big responsibility that needs to be fulfilled with ideas, energy and best efforts for the well-being of the people, in addition to ensuring that Pahang becomes a stable, prosperous and harmonious state.

Considering the current situation, Wan Rosdy also described it as a good development for BN in the Tioman state assembly clash, if there is an agreement for PH to give way to them, but the matter has not yet been officially discussed.

The Tioman state seat involved a five-cornered clash between BN candidate Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain, Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly (PH), Nor Idayu Hashim (PN), Osman A Bakar (Pejuang) and Sulaiman Bakar (Independent). - Bernama